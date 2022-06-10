StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

DCTH stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Purpura purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 over the last ninety days. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

