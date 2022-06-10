StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.59. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)
