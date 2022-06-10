StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. Emerson Radio has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67.
About Emerson Radio (Get Rating)
