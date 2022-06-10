StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.14. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson acquired 1,151,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

