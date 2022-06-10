StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 19.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

