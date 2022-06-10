StockNews.com Lowers Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Zumiez stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $587.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.57. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,671,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

