Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

