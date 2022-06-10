StrongHands Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $50,873.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001260 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,784,241,945 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.