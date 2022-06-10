Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $51,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $218.97 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $218.72 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.