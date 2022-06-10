Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 673,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

