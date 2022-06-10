Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $186.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.63.

SUI opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Sun Communities by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Sun Communities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

