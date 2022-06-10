Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.36

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and traded as high as $15.94. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 4,430 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPTF shares. CLSA lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

