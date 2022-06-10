Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

SGI stock opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$98.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

