SVB Leerink Lowers Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $6.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VINC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of VINC opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth about $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

