SVB Leerink Lowers Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target to $6.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VINC. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.
Shares of VINC opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,839 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth about $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.
