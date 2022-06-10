Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $30.67 Average PT from Analysts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period.

SNDX stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.91 million, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.53. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

