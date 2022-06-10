Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.58 on Friday, reaching $307.50. 23,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.70 and a 200-day moving average of $317.34. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,136,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,455,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.