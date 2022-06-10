Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $142.49 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

