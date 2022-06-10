Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

