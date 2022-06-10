Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.78% of Bank First worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Bank First during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank First by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank First alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $71.90 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $66.64 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $540.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Bank First had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.28%.

BFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Bank First (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.