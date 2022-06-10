Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.26 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Lennar by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $78.68 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.