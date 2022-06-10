Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.69 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 87,145 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $26.21.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

