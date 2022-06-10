Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,854,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $444.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.23 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

