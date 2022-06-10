Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,271 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

