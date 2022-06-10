Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 250 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

SHW stock opened at $261.99 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.47.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

