Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0738 on Exchanges

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $41.64 million and $157,226.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,258.94 or 1.00123200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,992,929 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

