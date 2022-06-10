Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

