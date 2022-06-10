Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SYPR opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.37.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
