Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

CHKP stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

