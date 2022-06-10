Systematic Financial Management LP Has $457,000 Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

