Systematic Financial Management LP Has $894,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.25.

SBNY stock opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a one year low of $179.05 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.71.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

