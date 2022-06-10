Systematic Financial Management LP Has $974,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $349.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average is $370.23. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

