TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TAL. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

