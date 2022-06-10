Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Tapestry by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $82,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

