Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 459 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 444.50 ($5.57). 106,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 43,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434.50 ($5.44).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 431.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.63. The company has a market capitalization of £261.88 million and a PE ratio of 36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In related news, insider Lothar Mentel purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £20,384 ($25,543.86). Also, insider Paul Edwards purchased 16,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £70,537.20 ($88,392.48).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

