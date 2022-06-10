TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $127.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $119.58 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

