Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Shares Up 11.4%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Rating) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.23 ($0.25) to €0.13 ($0.14) in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

