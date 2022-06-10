Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives $0.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.27.

TIIAY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

