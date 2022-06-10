Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Sells $1,090,394.58 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $719.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $593.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $857.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $929.16. The company has a market cap of $745.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

