Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 433 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $719.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $857.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $929.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

