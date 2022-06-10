The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.09 Million

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $387.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.30 million and the lowest is $374.40 million. AZEK posted sales of $327.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 151.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 135.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AZEK by 361.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,637 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 15.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $234,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,670. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. AZEK has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

