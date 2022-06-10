The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,201.74

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,201.74 ($52.65) and traded as high as GBX 4,294 ($53.81). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,276 ($53.58), with a volume of 340,840 shares trading hands.

BKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($55.76) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,429 ($68.03) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.42) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,855.50 ($60.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,052.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,201.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

