The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 93.4% in May

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE GRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,237. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

