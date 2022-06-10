The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $36.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jackson Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 124.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

