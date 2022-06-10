The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $291.63

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $291.63 and last traded at $291.90, with a volume of 30487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,300 shares in the company, valued at $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

