The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $257.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $203.15 on Tuesday. Saia has a 12-month low of $173.64 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day moving average of $262.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

