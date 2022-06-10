The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “
LGL stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The LGL Group (Get Rating)
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.