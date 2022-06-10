The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.33. The stock had a trading volume of 365,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,585 shares of company stock worth $1,572,270. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 19.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 58.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 308,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 114,492 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 690,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 330,359 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

