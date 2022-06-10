The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) to report $113.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.28 million. The Pennant Group posted sales of $110.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $459.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $460.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $503.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

PNTG stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. 2,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,192. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.13 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen purchased 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $697,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Pennant Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

