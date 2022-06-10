The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.19.

PG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,612. The firm has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

