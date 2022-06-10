The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) to report $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Western Union reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $77,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

