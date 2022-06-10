TheStreet Upgrades Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) to C

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN HUSA opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.10. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houston American Energy by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.